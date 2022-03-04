ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday thanked the Australian High Commission, Pakistan, for its efforts in making the Pakistan-Australia cricket event possible.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan and Australia were playing for the first time after 24 years in Rawalpindi. He prayed for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his team’s success.

He also thanked the Australian team for making this March memorable one for the nation with its presence. “Pakistan was waiting for you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Australian Cricketers’ Association Chief Executive Todd Greenberg has appreciated the security arrangements made for the Australian cricket team in Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Friday along with other office bearers of Australia Cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the first test match between Pakistan and Australia, he said, “Our players are unbelievably excited to be in Pakistan.”

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia Nick Hockley said it was a historic day saying they were looking forward to this series. He was also appreciative of the overwhelming warm welcome received by the Australian team in Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer of ICC Geoff Allordice said that a strong Pakistan was very important for international cricket. He said he understood the importance of this series for the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Pakistani cricket fans who would get the opportunity to see the best players from both sides in action.