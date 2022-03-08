Fifth international PATS competition kicks off

Besides eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army, teams from eight allied countries were also participating in the competition—Image: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2022 commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) on Tuesday.

Besides eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army, teams from eight allied countries were also participating in the competition, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Read more: Operation Swift Retort testament to professionalism of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

The teams from Jordan, Kenya, KSA, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan have arrived to participate in one of the toughest team competitions, the military media wing added.

The three days long competition is designed to test tactical skills, endurance and responses of soldiers under extremely challenging real-time field scenarios.