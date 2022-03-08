Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:20 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Fifth international PATS competition kicks off

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:20 am
Fifth international PATS competition kicks off

Besides eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army, teams from eight allied countries were also participating in the competition—Image: ISPR

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2022 commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) on Tuesday.

Besides eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army, teams from eight allied countries were also participating in the competition, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Read more: Operation Swift Retort testament to professionalism of Pakistan armed forces: ISPR

The teams from Jordan, Kenya, KSA, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan have arrived to participate in one of the toughest team competitions, the military media wing added.

The three days long competition is designed to test tactical skills, endurance and responses of soldiers under extremely challenging real-time field scenarios.

Read More

1 hour ago
Covid-19 infection rate continues to decline in the country

Covid-19 infection rate continues to decline in Pakistan as the positivity ratio...
11 hours ago
PPP has always served the country: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that puppet Imran...
11 hours ago
Balochistan CM Bizenjo says issues will be resolved thru talks

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that the...
12 hours ago
In Mianwali, a father shoots his seven-day-old daughter

In the Punjabi town of Mianwali, a father ruthlessly murdered his seven-day-old...
12 hours ago
PM Imran receives call from EU Council head, stresses need for ceasefire in Ukraine

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday received a telephone call from...
13 hours ago
Reservations of JKT group, Aleem Khan will be addressed within 24 hours: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the reservations of Jahangir Khan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Dutch aid
7 mins ago
Dutch aid groups raise 106 mn euros for Ukraine

THE HAGUE - More than 106 million euros have been collected in...
cuba
9 mins ago
Cuba reports 548 more daily COVID-19 cases

HAVANA - Cuba reported 548 COVID-19 infections and one death in the...
alexander zverev
11 mins ago
Zverev gets probation over Mexico meltdown

LOS ANGELES: Alexander Zverev was handed a suspended sentence on Monday following...
Russia
12 mins ago
Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON - Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps...
Adsence Ad 300X600