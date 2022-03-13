Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 01:05 pm
Five killed, nine injured in Chagai road mishap

According to hospital sources, a vehicle heading from Pak-Afghan border area to Barabcha overturned. Image: File

CHAGAI: Five persons were killed and nine others, including women and children, were seriously wounded when a passenger vehicle overturned at Barabcha area of Chagai district.

According to hospital sources, a vehicle heading from Pak-Afghan border area to Barabcha overturned on Saturday evening.

Five persons including two girls were killed and nine others including Jamila, Tahira, Muhammad Ramzan, Syed Gul, Basra and Tayyaba were seriously injured when the vehicle overturned on its way.

Read more: Four die, 19 wounded in DI Khan road accident

Rescue officials rushed the bodies and injured to a hospital where they were given first aid and then referred to Quetta for further treatment.

On February 15, at least four people had died and 19 others wounded in a ferocious accident of a passenger bus in Darazinda sub-division of Dera Ismail Khan.

Rescue 1122 officials had said the accident took place in Parwara area and the bus was carrying workers of Tableeghi Jamaat, who were coming back after attending Sibbi congregation.

Rescue 1122 Station 55’s medical team had provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the Darazinda hospital. Those who were critically wounded were taken to the Dera Hospital on ambulance vans.

Rescue 1122 teams had shifted the dead to hospital for medico-legal formalities and took their valuable belongings into their custody and handed them over to the control room.

