FM Qureshi urges int’l community to take notice of recent airspace violation by India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the world to take notice of a recent violation of Pakistani airspace by a supersonic flying object of Indian origin.

In a statement issued on Friday, Qureshi stated that the Indian act endangered the lives of innocent people and that civil aviation authorities should take note of it.

He added that the aircraft of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Qatar Airways, as well as domestic flights in Pakistan, could become targets of the Indian flying object.

Read more: Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over unprovoked violation of its airspace

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also announced that the foreign office has decided to invite the envoys of five countries and brief them on the current situation.

The Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan will decide on its future strategy after receiving an explanation from India on the matter. He articulated that Pakistan does not seek aggression but rather friendly relations with all of its neighbours, including India. He, however, assert that Pakistan is capable of defending itself.

Read more: Air space of Pakistan violated by India on March 9: DG ISPR

He recalled India’s aggression against Pakistan on February 26th, 2019, regretting the international community’s silence on the matter out of expediency.

“We have also presented a dossier to the world about India’s involvement in terrorist acts in Pakistan. We revealed the true face of India to the rest of the world,” said the Foreign Minister.