Foreign reserves, exports increasing due to govt’s policies: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the foreign reserves, exports and foreign remittances were increasing because of prudent policies of the incumbent government.

For the first time, the economic experts have prepared a relief package for development of the country and welfare of the people,” he said talking to a private news channel.

Farrukh Habib said that the people had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was not ready to make any compromise over the matter of corruption.

Read more: Govt to give Rs56 billion subsidy on interest-free loans of Rs407 billion: Farrukh

On March 2, the minister of state for information and broadcasting had said the government, under its flagship initiative of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, would disburse interest-free loans worth Rs 407 billion among youth, women, and farmers in the next two years.

In a series of tweets, he had said the government would give a subsidy of Rs 56 billion on such loans aimed at enabling the people to build homes and start their businesses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he had said, was scheduled to launch the loan disbursement scheme under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme in line with his vision of poverty alleviation.

People with meager resources, the minister had said, would get loans amounting to Rs 500,000 to start their businesses and up to Rs 2.7 million for house building through micro-finance institutions, including Akhuwat Foundation.

Earlier, Habib had said the relief package announced by PM Imran Khan would help reduce the burden of inflation on the people.