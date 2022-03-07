Former president Rafique Tarar passes away at 92

ISLAMABAD: Former president Muhammad Rafique Tarar passed away on Monday at the age of 92 in Lahore.

Rafique Tarar was brought to a hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest, however doctors pronounced him dead as he could not survive. He had various ailments including respiratory, diabetes and lung.

Muhammad Rafique Tarar was born on November 2, 1929, in Mandi Bahauddin. He did LLB from University of the Punjab in 1951, before starting practice as a lawyer in the Lahore High Court the next year.

In 1966, Tarar pursued a career as a jurist. Tarar later served as a justice in Pakistan’s highest courts, until he retired at the age of 65.

He had joined politics after serving as the 28th chief justice of the Lahore High Court from 1989 to 1991 and a senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994.

Tarar began his political career as a legal advisor to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He became a senator from Punjab in 1997.

He remained in the office of president from January 1, 1998, to June 20, 2001. He was replaced as president by former chief of army staff general (retd) Pervez Musharraf because he did not support Musharraf’s military coup.