Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:26 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Former president Rafique Tarar passes away at 92

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:26 am

Former president Muhammad Rafique Tarar. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Former president Muhammad Rafique Tarar passed away on Monday at the age of 92 in Lahore.

Rafique Tarar was brought to a hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest, however doctors pronounced him dead as he could not survive. He had various ailments including respiratory, diabetes and lung.

Muhammad Rafique Tarar was born on November 2, 1929, in Mandi Bahauddin. He did LLB from University of the Punjab in 1951, before starting practice as a lawyer in the Lahore High Court the next year.

Read more: Former interior minister, senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away

In 1966, Tarar pursued a career as a jurist. Tarar later served as a justice in Pakistan’s highest courts, until he retired at the age of 65.

He had joined politics after serving as the 28th chief justice of the Lahore High Court from 1989 to 1991 and a senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994.

Tarar began his political career as a legal advisor to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He became a senator from Punjab in 1997.

He remained in the office of president from January 1, 1998, to June 20, 2001. He was replaced as president by former chief of army staff general (retd) Pervez Musharraf because he did not support Musharraf’s military coup.

 

 

 

Read More

12 hours ago
PM Imran to launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration scheme in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme in a...
13 hours ago
Everyone has equal right to mark International Women’s Day within legal limits: Tahir Ashrafi

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has...
13 hours ago
Hammad Azhar hopes effective economic policies will steer country out of crisis

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has expressed the resolve that government...
14 hours ago
Marriyum Aurangzeb demands immediate refunds of sales tax to tractor industry

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked the PTI government to immediately...
14 hours ago
Farogh Naseem says reforms of law are need of the hour

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem...
15 hours ago
Shaukat Tarin hopes Pakistan will exit FATF grey list this year

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said that Pakistan would...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

malaysia
37 seconds ago
Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 27,435 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
new zealand
8 mins ago
New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
new zealand
11 mins ago
Women’s CWC 2022: New Zealand thrased Bangladesh by 9 wickets

In a rain-affected match on Monday, New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket...
mainland chinese
16 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 214 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 214 locally transmitted COVID-19...
Adsence Ad 300X600