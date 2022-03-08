Four killed as car plunges into ditch in Taxila

TAXILA: At least four people were killed when a car fell into a ditch in Taxila, Bol news reported on Tuesday.

The victims included one man, one woman and two children. They died of burn injuries. Motorway police said all the bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Taxila for medico-legal formalities. While, the police said, the deceased could not be identified.

On the other hand, a speedy bud overturned near Naqibabad bus stop on Ferozepur road in Kasur, leaving several passengers injured.

