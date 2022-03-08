Four killed as car plunges into ditch in Taxila
TAXILA: At least four people were killed when a car fell into a ditch in Taxila, Bol news reported on Tuesday.
The victims included one man, one woman and two children. They died of burn injuries. Motorway police said all the bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Taxila for medico-legal formalities. While, the police said, the deceased could not be identified.
On the other hand, a speedy bud overturned near Naqibabad bus stop on Ferozepur road in Kasur, leaving several passengers injured.
Read more: Four die, 19 wounded in DI Khan road accident
Bol news reporter Meher Abdul Rehman said the accident took place because of broken road. The injured were shifted to hospital by rescue staff, he said.
On February 15, at least four people had died and 19 others wounded in a ferocious accident of a passenger bus in Darazinda sub-division of Dera Ismail Khan.
Rescue 1122 officials had said the accident took place in Parwara area and the bus was carrying workers of Tableeghi Jamaat, who were coming back after attending Sibbi congregation.
Rescue 1122 Station 55’s medical team had provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the Darazinda hospital. Those who were critically wounded were taken to the Dera Hospital on ambulance vans.
Rescue 1122 teams had shifted the dead to hospital for medico-legal formalities and taken their valuable belongings into their custody and handed them over to the control room.
Download BOL News App for latest news