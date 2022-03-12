Govt decides to deploy FC, rangers seven days prior to no-trust motion

QUETTA: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the government had decided to deploy rangers and Frontier Corps personnel for security of the parliament house and lodges seven days prior to the no-confidence motion so that there would remain no complaint of law and order.

“Under Article 245 of the constitution, the government can summon the army as well, nevertheless the situation has not reached at that point yet,” said Sheikh Rashid Ahmed talking to media at the airport upon arrival in Quetta.

He also said that no private militia including Ansarul Islam would be allowed near the parliament house.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five years and the opposition would face defeat in the no-confidence motion.

“The opposition should show restraint and tolerance so that it does not have to wait ten years instead of one year. They should work on same salary by accepting their defeat,” he warned.

The interior minister said the government would have to make a compromise as the opposition was destined to be defeated and after that they would continue to irritate the ruling party.

To a query, he said during a flight Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri had also complained to him regarding Imran Khan’s statement about JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

To another question, Rashid said Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif could tell better about peon Maqsood, as he was close to him.

On March 11, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said in a meeting they had decided to hand over the parliament house, MNA lodges and old MNA house to rangers and Frontier Corps for security on the day of no-confidence motion to avoid any untoward incident which could become a reason for bad image of the country.

“If any MNA wants security then the government is ready to provide security,” Sheikh Rashid had said talking to media in Islamabad.

He had said the government had suspended six police officials under whose watch Ansarul Islam workers entered the Parliament Lodges in the federal capital.