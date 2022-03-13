Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:59 am
Govt to introduce e-gate system to facilitate overseas Pakistanis: PM’s aide

Adviser to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Muhammad Ayub Afridi. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Muhammad Ayub Afridi on Sunday said the government would introduce e-gate system to facilitate overseas Pakistanis at the time of their arrival in Pakistan.

Addressing three-day overseas convention in Islamabad, he said the government was also taking steps to introduce online facilities in Pakistan’s embassies abroad.

“With online services overseas Pakistanis will be able to obtain visas and NICOPs without visiting the embassy,” he said.

Read more: President emphasises to facilitate foreigners to invest in Pakistan’s IT sector

He said Roshan Digital Account had enabled overseas Pakistanis to open their bank accounts in Pakistan.

The adviser urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan and take advantage of business friendly initiatives of the government.

On March 12, President Dr Arif Alvi had underscored the need of facilitating foreign investors to invest in the country’s Information and Communications Technology sector.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on engaging Pakistani American Diaspora in the ICT sector, he had said in view of the incentives being provided by the government, the sector had a huge potential to grow in Pakistan.

The president had said Pakistan needed to focus on training and skill development of its human resources in the ICT sector to meet the requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

