APP News Agency

08th Mar, 2022. 04:57 pm
Govt took measures to provide conducive environment to women, girls: Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that the government had taken various steps to provide a conducive working environment for women and girls.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the National Gender Policy Framework here in the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, she said that the Ministry of Human Rights was only talking about women rights.

The minister said that legislation had been enacted for the rights and protection of women and children in the country. She said that the government had a responsibility to protect the rights of its citizens.

Dr Mazari said that the government had taken measures to address the issues facing women. The event was held in connection with International Women’s Day, 2022.

Read more: Govt makes landmark legislation for protection of women’s rights: Asad Umar

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Tuesday launched the National Gender Policy Framework-2022 here on the eve of International Women Day aimed at providing conducive environment to the women to excel and empower them.

Chairing the launching event, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar attributed the global recognition and success of Pakistan’s effective Covid response efforts to the women owing to playing key role as front-line healthcare workers.

The current government had made an organised effort and put together the National Gender Policy Framework which packaged the intelligence gathered through subject experts, international reviewers, and most importantly putting together a set of gender focused strategic priorities identified by our youth, he said.

