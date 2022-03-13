Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 03:40 pm
Govt will not allow any militia to take law into its hands, warns Rashid

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 03:40 pm
PM Imran Khan

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed: Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the government would not allow any militia to take law into its hands.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he urged the opposition to avoid bitterness in politics.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would get more strength till March 15. He said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser would decide about summoning of the session on the no-confidence motion of the opposition against the PM.

Read more: Govt decides to deploy FC, rangers around parliament seven days prior to no-trust motion

Talking about facilities provided to women in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the government had already set up bazar for women and it was ready to provide a place for another one. He said working women from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan should also be promoted.

On March 12, Sheikh Rashid had said the government had decided to deploy rangers and Frontier Corps personnel for security of the parliament house and lodges seven days prior to the no-confidence motion so that there would remain no complaint of law and order.

“Under Article 245 of the constitution, the government can summon the army as well, nevertheless the situation has not reached at that point yet,” he had said talking to media at the airport upon arrival in Quetta. He had also said that no private militia including Ansarul Islam would be allowed near the parliament house.

He has said Imran Khan would complete his five years and the opposition would face defeat in the no-confidence motion.

