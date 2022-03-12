Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 02:22 pm
Govt working on sustainable economic growth and empowering youth: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin . Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has said the incumbent government has introduced reforms in various sectors, including housing and agriculture.

In an interview with a private news channel, the Finance Minister said that the government is focusing on sustainable economic growth and empowering youth.

He stated that the Kamyab Jawan Program, Health Card Scheme, and Ehsaas Program are all aimed at providing services to the underprivileged and marginalised segments of society.

According to Shaukat Tarin, structural reforms will benefit the national economy in the long run.

Read more: Government to provide subsidy on petroleum products: Tarin

On the other hand, the World Bank has approved $435 million in funding for three projects in Pakistan that will increase access to housing finance, particularly for low-income households.

The three projects approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors are Pakistan Housing Finance, Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement, and Punjab Affordable Housing Program, according to a press release issued by the World Bank.

Read more: Govt ensuring smooth disbursement of house loans: Tarin

These projects will improve land tenure rights and facilitate the development of affordable housing in urban Punjab.

It will benefit up to 70,000 first-time homebuyers in Pakistan who are eligible for the government’s interest rate subsidy programme, Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar.

