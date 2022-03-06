Heritage in a shambles

Bedi Mahal, a three-storey iconic building in Kallar Syedan, is likely to collapse if necessary measures are not taken

The building has four sets of solid stairs and each of the steps of these stairs also has wooden work. photos: by writer

ISLAMABAD: The two-centuries old Bedi Mahal is in complete ruins and the three-storey iconic building of Kallar Syedan may collapse entirely if measures are not taken on a war-footing to restore it, Bol News has learnt.

Situated in Kallar Syedan some 40 kilometres away from Islamabad, in Rawalpindi district, the old palace still has the grandeur of the past. However it needs immediate attention for its restoration. Otherwise, time is not far when the entire structure of it would go beyond repair and it would collapse. This would be equivalent to destroying a part of the history of the region.

The palace was built by a Sikh spiritual and political leader Baba Khem Singh Bedi. He was the direct descendant, in the fourteenth generation, of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Although there is no mention of the exact construction date of the palace, it is known to have been built in the latter half of the 19th century.

After the partition of the subcontinent in 1947, a government school for boys was set up at the haveli of Khem Singh Bedi. This school is known as Government High School Kallar Syedan for boys and was shifted to a newly constructed building nearby in 1997.

Nowadays the structure is rarely used for any purpose although there lies immense potential in it to attract local and foreign tourists.

The haveli or mansion spans over a massive piece of land and a visit by Bol News revealed that maintenance of it was rarely carried out. The building has been declared ‘dangerous’ and entry into it is reportedly prohibited on account of the safety of the visitors.

A lot of brickwork along with limestone and woodwork is the main feature of the building. The woodwork is falling apart due to decomposition of wood which is paving way for collapsing of bricks which have been extensively used in the construction of the palace.

The building has four sets of solid stairs and each of the steps of these stairs also has wooden work. The front edges of stairs are equipped with wooden casting which still helps the visitors to have a comfortable feeling while getting down from them without having fear of slipping.

The stairs have become greasy on account of excessive use of them during the past two centuries.

Two sets of stairs are still in quite good shape while two of them are currently out of order. Most parts of the roof of many rooms having wood casting are falling apart as well and they can be dangerous for the visitors.

The rooftop still presents a remarkable look and one can view the entire town of Kallar Syedan in front of one’s eyes while standing on it. However, walking on it is a dangerous exercise due to the pathetic condition of the building.

The main entrance, consisting of a massive wooden gate, is still in good shape. The gate is large and tall by any standard. There are rooms in it which were dedicated for guests and there is a separate hall for holding court. There are plenty of balconies and windows and huge wooden gates in it.

The structure also has some wall paintings and most of them are in good shape. The colours of these paintings are still bright and every detail in them is still viewable provided one has a torch in his hands as there is no electricity in the building.

The wires of the electricity are installed in the building but that is pretty much it; the electricity itself is not available.

The building also has toilet facilities in it which are of entirely different shape compared with todays’ world. There was also a stable for horses alongside the building.

Moreover, the building does have a proper ventilation system and its room temperature still remains pleasant irrespective of the weather conditions outside.

There is also a solid iron safe box which is so heavy that it would need the help of many people to relocate it. Perhaps it was used by the dwellers for keeping jewellery and other precious things. It is still in good shape and can still be used for safekeeping of precious things.

There is also a grave-like structure which is situated in front of the main entrance of the building. There is also inscription on it which is getting faded on account of long span of time. This writing is in Gurmukhi and some part of it which are still readable reads, “Kaggey waley ney palm sahib di tehl karai.”

Local residents say this was a sacred place for the Sikh community where they used to recite Guru Granth Sahib.