Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 05:50 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

IHC bars arrange, free will marriage of children below 18

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 05:50 pm

The IHC bench headed by Justice Babar Sattar issued a detailed verdict on the petition of Mumtaz Bibi who had sought recovery of her daughter from Darul Aman. Image: AFP

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred marriage of children below the age of 18, even if it is a free will marriage, as it addressed ambiguity in the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance.

The IHC bench headed by Justice Babar Sattar issued a detailed verdict on the petition of Mumtaz Bibi who had sought recovery of her daughter from Darul Aman.

The case against the kidnapping of the child was registered in the Golra police station of Islamabad in May 2021.

Read more: National child rights’ commission roll out policy on forced conversions

The court directed Golra police SHO to handover 16-year-old Saweera Falak Shabbir to her mother from Darul Aman.

The teenage girl had earlier confessed before the court of solemnising free will marriage.

The court ruled that children below the age of 18-year could not be married. It also said that a girl below the given age cannot even solemnise a free will marriage.

The court said that physical changes do not attribute to attainment of  puberty.

The court also directed to send the matter of ambiguity on marriage age in the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance before the cabinet division and parliament.

Read More

3 hours ago
President signs OGRA, allied health professionals bills into acts

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday signed into acts the bills...
3 hours ago
SHC extends status quo about Dr Asim Hussain's appointment as SHEC chairman

Sindh High Court on Tuesday extended the status quo about a recommendation...
5 hours ago
Pakistan Post, PSCA sign agreement to deliver e-challans at doorsteps

Pakistan Post and the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Monday signed...
5 hours ago
Nationalisation of industries put Pakistan on wrong trajectory, says PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the nationalization in...
5 hours ago
Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim files plea against his indictment in affidavit case

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim on Tuesday filed an...
5 hours ago
BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh wishes prosperity of Pakistan, Muslim world on Shab-e-Mairaj

On the religious occasion of Shab-e-Mairaj, BOL Media Group Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Salman Khan secretly married actress Sonakshi Sinha?
21 seconds ago
Salman Khan secretly married actress Sonakshi Sinha?

Bollywood star Salman Khan tied the knot with actress Sonakshi Sinha. News...
Stranded bear
2 mins ago
Stranded bear’s release is an example of what freedom looks like

A heartwarming video of a stranded Himalayan black bear being rescued and...
Sidharth Malhotra
3 mins ago
Sidharth Malhotra gives DDLJ’s vibes in his black leather jacket

Sidharth Malhotra's rumored connection with actress Kiara Advani has gotten a lot...
Sophie Turner
4 mins ago
Sophie Turner flaunts her bare belly in a tiny bikini with Joe Jonas, leading fans to believe she’s expecting her second child

Fans continue to believe that the Game of Thrones actress and her...
Adsence Ad 300X600