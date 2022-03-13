Imran asks PTI representatives to strengthen their engagement with people

“The successful economic policies of the government have stabilised country’s economy and now we are on the path of sustainable growth,” said the prime minister. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the elected representatives of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to strengthen their engagement with the people to make them aware of the various government initiatives for socio-economic development.

He said this while talking to Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and different members of National Assembly from Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal and on women reserved seats, with whom he held separate meetings in Islamabad.

“The successful economic policies of the government have stabilised country’s economy and now we are on the path of sustainable growth,” said the prime minister.

He also directed them to make the people aware of the fact that the government fully realised their plights. He said the government was taking all possible measures to protect people from the negative effects of inflation which occurred because of the historic rise in prices of essential commodities in international markets.

Imran Khan said that the pro-people measures included reduction of 10 rupees per liter price of petrol and diesel and reduction of 5 rupees per unit price of electricity.

In addition, 100 per cent tax rebates for IT companies and freelancers, 100 per cent foreign exchange holdings and investment in IT startups to promote information technology in the country and create vast employment opportunities for youth.

Moreover, under the Kamyab Pakistan programme, in the next two years 407 billion rupees will be distributed for businesses.

Under the Ehsas programme, the monthly stipend has been increased from 12,000 rupees to 14,000 rupees, while 38 billion rupees has been allocated for 2.6 million scholarships.