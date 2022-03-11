LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was inflicting irreparable damage upon Pakistan’s interests everywhere.

“The selected PM does not know how to talk with manners. Imran Khan has become revolutionary only to save his seat. Where was your revolution when you despite pre-election claims increased prices on essential commodities and received debts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” said Shehbaz Sharif while talking to media in Lahore.

He said no-trust motion was the opposition’s constitutional and legal right and they wanted to use it for everyday electricity and petrol prices were being increased. Masses were being pushed into the flames of inflation, he maintained.

Read more: FIA’s plea of daily hearing against Shehbaz in money laundering case dismissed

“You threaten us that you would do this and that after the no-trust confidence. We were born here and would die here, it’s you who is fugitive, Imran Niazi. We will not allow you to flee,” he said.

The former Punjab chief minister said the requisition had been signed by all the opposition parties for the motion. The NA speaker would have to summon the assembly session within 14 days, he said.

He also condemned police’s torturing Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) workers on directive of the government in Islamabad. “They want to stop us through malicious mischief. Imran Niazi has panicked,” he said. He vowed to confront all this constitutionally and legally.

To a query, Shehbaz said political martyr was the one who was unconstitutionally and undemocratically ousted, such as former PM Nawaz Sharif. Mian Nawaz Sharif was still the most popular leader of Pakistan, he added.