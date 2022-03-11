ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday attended the ceremony of induction of J-10 C, modern fighter aircraft, as a chief guest.

He attended the ceremony on the special invitation of the air chief, Mujahid Anwar Khan NI(M). J-10 C, which is considered to be backbone of the Chinese air force, has been inducted into the Pakistan Air Force today.

Addressing on this occasion, Imran Khan said armed forces of those countries strengthened whose nation and armed forces thought alike.

The challenges Pakistan faced in the war on terror were toughest of their kind, he said. He said watching the J-10 C’s flypast performance he could say that no foreign power could pressurise Pakistan.

He said through this a message had been sent to the world that Pakistan knew how to protect its boundaries.

The prime minister stressed on manufacturing indigenous technologies. He believed that any kind of international standard institute could be built in Pakistan, he said.

“We have the confidence that our armed forces can defend our country. Whoever will cast an evil-eye towards Pakistan, he will bear the huge loss, which was evident through Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression following the Pulwama attack,” he said.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief of air staff said to meet contemporary threats PAF’s focus was on strategic restructuring. The aerospace industry in the world was treated as strategic industry, he said.

“To provide safe and secure environment to our nation against all threats, the armed forces of Pakistan continue to synergise their efforts bridging capability gap through timely induction programme, considering modern parameters of warfare. Induction of J-10 C aircraft in Pakistan’s arsenal today is a result of one such combined effort,” he said.

The government had undertaken several key initiatives to harness our aerospace, cyber and IT industries, Zaheer Babar said.

He congratulated the whole nation over induction of the fighter aircraft in the PAF.

Later, Imran Khan was briefed about the aircraft after boarding him on the plane. The plane reportedly has the capability to counter India’s Rafale aircraft.