Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:04 pm
Indian troops martyr four more youth in occupied Kashmir

The fresh killings raised the number of martyred youth in IIOJK to seven in the last three days. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred two youth during a cordon and search operation at Chewa Kalan in Pulwama district, late Friday night. The troops martyred one youth each at Nunar in Ganderbal district and at Rajwar in Handwara area, Kupwara district. The operations in the areas continued till last reports came in.

The fresh killings raised the number of martyred youth in IIOJK to seven in the last three days. The troops had martyred two youth in Shopian and one in Srinagar on Thursday.

Indian troops and sleuths of the dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) during search operations abused and dragged several girl students and seized a Madrassa in Kokarnag area of Islamabad district.

On February 15, representative of International Muslim Women Union Geneva Shamim Shawl had said Kashmiri women, who were soft targets of Indian atrocities, were optimistic about the success of their freedom struggle.

Highlighting the Kashmiri women’s struggle for freedom and resistance against Indian atrocities, Shawl had said they were successfully operating international women advocacy group to highlight the Kashmir issue.

The world was now fully aware of the cases of Asifa Bano and Insha Mushtaq, highlighted by the group’s activists in the British Parliament, EU forums and other relevant forums.

She had said that they were reaching out to all global forums to share the pain and sufferings of vulnerable Kashmiri people, especially women and children.

Shawl had said that social media and other relevant platforms were being used to fight the case of Kashmir effectively.

