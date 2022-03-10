Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Indian troops on Thursday martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The KMS said the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Batpora Naina area of the district.

The troops have sealed all entry and exit points and suspended cellular and internet services in the area. They are also not allowing media persons to enter the area.

Read more: Kashmiri women optimistic about success of freedom struggle: Shawl

The operation was going on till last reports came in, the KMS added.

On February 15, representative of International Muslim Women Union Geneva Shamim Shawl had said Kashmiri women, who were soft targets of Indian atrocities, were optimistic about the success of their freedom struggle.

Highlighting the Kashmiri women’s struggle for freedom and resistance against Indian atrocities, Shawl had said they were successfully operating international women advocacy group to highlight the Kashmir issue.

The world was now fully aware of the cases of Asifa Bano and Insha Mushtaq, highlighted by the group’s activists in the British Parliament, EU forums and other relevant forums.

She had said that they were reaching out to all global forums to share the pain and sufferings of vulnerable Kashmiri people, especially women and children.

Shawl had said that social media and other relevant platforms were being used to fight the case of Kashmir effectively.

Read more: 2020 Delhi riots, 1991 mass rapes of Kashmiri women scar on world’s conscience: FO