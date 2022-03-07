Interior minister claims 6 terrorists linked to Peshawar blast identifed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday claimed that some six terrorists linked to the Peshawar mosque blast have been identified by the police.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said KP police has identified a big group of terrorists linked to the Peshawar mosque blast and assured they will soon be nabbed. He added that some foreign forces want to destabilise Pakistan.

The interior minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given an independent foreign policy to the country.

He also announced three local holidays from 22nd to 24th March in connection with the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to be held in Islamabad.

Commenting on the political situation, the minister said the no-confidence motion either against the national assembly (NA) speaker or the premier will face defeat.

Answering a question, Rashid said regardless of the soaring prices of petroleum products in the international market, the government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs10 per litre and that of electricity by Rs5 per unit.

He said no hurdle will be created in the way of the long march of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and security will be provided.