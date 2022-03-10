JI announces series of protests against inflation, govt in Multan

The JI spokesperson said his party would hold protests at 10 locations of Multan. Image: File

MULTAN: The Jamaat e Islami (JI) on Thursday announced a series of protests against the government’s incompetency, inflation and in favour of establishment of south Punjab province.

The JI spokesperson said his party would hold protests at 10 locations of Multan. The central sit-in demonstration will be held on March 18 at Chowngi No 9, which would be addressed by JI vice-chief Liaquat Baloch.

A protest will be held on March 10 outside the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office. On March 11, protest will be held at Chowk Bazaar. On March 12, demonstration will be held on Nawab Road. On March 13, protest will be staged in Shah Rukn e Alam area. On March 14, a protest march will be held on Masoom Shah Road. On March 15, a sit-in will be organised outside the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) office.

Read more: JI to hold protests outside 50 police stations against Karachi robbery incidents

On March 6, the Jamaat e Islami (JI) had held protests before 50 police stations against the rising incidents of armed robberies, snatchings and other street crimes in Karachi.

The JI had said the street crimes had made life a hell for the masses. It had said murder of innocent people, police’s incompetency and patronising of culprits was not acceptable in any case.

The political party had demanded from the authorities to ensure protection of lives and properties of the people.