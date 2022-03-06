Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:52 am
JI to hold protests outside 50 police stations against Karachi robbery incidents

06th Mar, 2022. 10:52 am

The political party demanded from the authorities to ensure protection of lives and properties of the people. Image: File

KARACHI: The Jamaat e Islami (JI) has announced to hold protests before 50 police stations against the rising incidents of armed robberies, snatchings and other street crimes in Karachi on Sunday.

The JI said the street crimes had made life a hell for the masses. It said murder of innocent people, police’s incompetency and patronising of culprits was not acceptable in any case.

The political party demanded from the authorities to ensure protection of lives and properties of the people.

Read more: JI stages protest sit-in against price hike, gas & power shortage

The JI will hold its central protest outside New Town police station and Ameer JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman would address the rally and announce the next course of action against street crimes.

The party has appealed to the masses to attend the protest.

On February 20, amid tight security, hundreds of Jamaat-e-Islam Balochistan workers and supporters in front of the Quetta Press Club had staged a protest sit- against price-hike, gas and power loadshedding, corruption, unemployment and non-implementing of the agreement signed by the government with Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman and the leaders of Gwadar Ko Haq Do.

The participants of the sit-in were carrying party flags, placards and banners inscribed with their demands while marching through various roads of the provincial capital.

The participants had gathered before the Quetta Press Club and staged a sit-in. They had chanted slogans against the federal and provincial governments.

