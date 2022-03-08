Man kills four including wife, two in-laws over family dispute

The suspect, identified as Abdul Raheem, shot them dead over a family dispute. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in killing of his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and another man, Bol news reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Raheem, shot them dead over a family dispute. Police said the suspect first gunned down his wife and a hospital technician at Child Centre of Zacha Polyclinic in G-6 area of Islamabad, within the limits of Aabpara police station.

Then, the suspect went to his in-laws’ and killed his father-in-law and brother-in-law. In the meantime, a neighbour of the victims shot and injured the suspect.

Police arrived at the site of the incident and arrested Abdul Raheem and the neighbor.

The deceased have been identified as Shoaib Aziz, Raheela Bano, Azizur Rehman and Naeem Akhtar.

