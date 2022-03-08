Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:56 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Man kills four including wife, two in-laws over family dispute

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:56 am
kill

The suspect, identified as Abdul Raheem, shot them dead over a family dispute. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in killing of his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and another man, Bol news reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Raheem, shot them dead over a family dispute. Police said the suspect first gunned down his wife and a hospital technician at Child Centre of Zacha Polyclinic in G-6 area of Islamabad, within the limits of Aabpara police station.

Then, the suspect went to his in-laws’ and killed his father-in-law and brother-in-law. In the meantime, a neighbour of the victims shot and injured the suspect.

Read more: Lahore police clueless about killers of four family members

Police arrived at the site of the incident and arrested Abdul Raheem and the neighbor.

The deceased have been identified as Shoaib Aziz, Raheela Bano, Azizur Rehman and Naeem Akhtar.

On the other hand, Lahore police remained clueless about who had killed four members of a family brutally in the Kahna area on January 19, Bol news had reported on January 22.

Doctor Naheed Mubarik, her three children, including 22-year old Taumor Sibtain, 17- year old Mah Noor, and eight-year-old Jannat Fatima were found dead at their three-story house. The police officials had said that all the victims were killed by a 30-bore pistol.

Mysteriously, Zain Ali, the youngest son of the slain lady doctor, had fled as he was sleeping on the ground floor of the house on the night of the incident.

Read More

10 hours ago
PPP has always served the country: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that puppet Imran...
10 hours ago
Balochistan CM Bizenjo says issues will be resolved thru talks

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that the...
11 hours ago
In Mianwali, a father shoots his seven-day-old daughter

In the Punjabi town of Mianwali, a father ruthlessly murdered his seven-day-old...
12 hours ago
PM Imran receives call from EU Council head, stresses need for ceasefire in Ukraine

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday received a telephone call from...
13 hours ago
Reservations of JKT group, Aleem Khan will be addressed within 24 hours: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the reservations of Jahangir Khan...
15 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif claims no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is a public demand

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
34 seconds ago
New Zealand reports 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
Russian colony
2 mins ago
Uruguay’s century-old Russian colony troubled over war from afar

SAN JAVIER, Uruguay - Far away from Kyiv and even further from...
7 mins ago
Asian markets fall again, oil builds on gains as Ukraine war rages

HONG KONG - Asian markets mostly fell again Tuesday as investors try...
ukraine
11 mins ago
Russia to open Ukraine ‘humanitarian routes’, but fears persist

KYIV- Russia planned to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine Tuesday for civilians to...
Adsence Ad 300X600