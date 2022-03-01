In response to the government’s slashing petrol and electricity prices, veteran Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail lashed out at the government for toying with the nation’s emotions by first sharply raising the prices and then cutting down some of them.

In a tweet, Miftah Ismail said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) never had money to give relief to the people. However, he said the party found a way to save Prime Minister Imran Khan’s job.

"Days ago the government raised petrol prices by Rs12 and electricity prices by Rs6. Today, the government decreased their prices by Rs10 and Rs5. Did economics change in the last few days or has the politics?" he wondered.

Another PML-N leader and former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said first the government increase the price of petrol by Rs20 and then announced a reduction of Rs10. He said one day they jacked up electricity price a unit by Rs6 and the other day they reduced it by Rs5 a unit.

“Is someone fooling someone or trying to prove themselves stupid?” he queried.

پہلے Rs 20 پٹرول مہنگا کریں اور پھر Rs 10 کم کرنے کا اعلان کر دیں- پہلے بجلی Rs 6 فی یونٹ بڑھائیں اور اگلے دن Rs 5 کمی کا اعلان کر دیں-

کیا کوئی کسی کو بیوقوف بنا رہا ہے یا خود کو احمق ثابت کرنا چاہ رہا ہے؟ — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) February 28, 2022

On February 28, in his address to the nation, PM Imran Khan had announced a surprising relief of cut in the petrol price by Rs10 per litre and in power tariff by Rs5 per unit.

The reduction in electricity price has been announced for low and middle income electricity consumers, and all commercial consumers to combat inflation.

PM Imran Khan also announced that the petrol price and power tariff would remain unchanged until the next budget.

Further, the premier also announced arranging internships for jobless graduates which would pay them Rs30,000 a month. He said that the government would establish a portal to select them on merit for the internships.