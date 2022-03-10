Monster father murders his seven-day-old girl because he wants his first child to be a boy.’

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 02:33 am
Shahzaib Khan

A MONSTER father is accused of murdering his seven-day-old daughter because he wanted his first child to be a boy.

Police in Pakistan arrested Shahzaib Khan on Thursday after he was suspected of murdering his own newborn baby because of her gender.

Shahzaib Khan, allegedly entered his house and ordered his wife to hand over Jannat before shooting dead the week-old baby

The shocking incident allegedly occurred on Monday, March 7, in the city of Mianwali, Punjab province.

Hidayatullah Khan, the baby’s great uncle, told the local press: “A baby girl has been born… He was enraged.”

The autopsy revealed that Jannah, which means “heaven,” was shot five times and killed instantly.

