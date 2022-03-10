Monster father murders his seven-day-old girl because he wants his first child to be a boy.’

A MONSTER father is accused of murdering his seven-day-old daughter because he wanted his first child to be a boy.

Police in Pakistan arrested Shahzaib Khan on Thursday after he was suspected of murdering his own newborn baby because of her gender.

The shocking incident allegedly occurred on Monday, March 7, in the city of Mianwali, Punjab province.

Hidayatullah Khan, the baby’s great uncle, told the local press: “A baby girl has been born… He was enraged.”

The autopsy revealed that Jannah, which means “heaven,” was shot five times and killed instantly.