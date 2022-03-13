More tax exemptions to be abolished soon: chairman FBR

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq on Sunday said that more tax exemptions would be abolished soon.

Whereas, speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, he said that sales tax rate would be rationalised within one or two years. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion.

“We have to take the responsibility of managing the country properly so that next generations don’t suffer. At present, tax-to-GDP ratio is around 12 per cent while the expenditure are around 20 per cent of the GDP. Difference of 8 per cent is managed through loans which have to be paid by our next generations. We need to pay taxes to bridge the gap of 8 per cent”, the FBR chairman said.

He said that those taxpayers who had made their system transparent would not face any problem. He said that duties had been imposed on the import of plants and machinery like the entire world.

“Our refund system is one of the best in the world. Sales tax refunds are being cleared within 72 hours. Requirement of CNIC of purchaser is a must to stop use of fake CNICs for transactions”, he said.

About bank accounts attachment, Dr Ashfaq said that it was a civilised way for recovery rather than sealing properties or business premises. He said that there was need of stopping misuse of tax exemptions in FATA and PATA. He said that to rectify the things, a system would be devised soon.

“Withholding tax would be rationalised in the upcoming budget. Rs100 billions have been collected as minimum tax but it would be abolished within next 3 to 4 years,” he said adding that more tax exemptions would be withdrawn in the next budget.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that various taxation measures taken in the Finance Supplementary Act 2022 would have an adverse impact on the growth of economy and industry. He said that the cost of doing businesses in the recent times had increased tremendously.

The LCCI president suggested diversifying energy mix to cut the cost of electricity production by increasing the share of renewable energy, particularly solar.

“Withdrawal of sale tax exemptions on seeds would adversely affect crop output,” he maintained.

He said that Tier-1 retailers had been integrated with the FBR through Point of Sale (PoS) system but without clear policy guidelines. Posting of FBR officials at business premises with PoS was causing harassment, he added. He demanded devising clear policy for POS integration for stopping harassment of the business community.