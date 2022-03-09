Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 02:50 pm
MQM-P demands de-sealing of party offices in meeting with PM

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded to reopen the sealed party offices and the recovery of the missing activists in the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

MQM-P leadership also demanded fully implementation of the Karachi Package during the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi to visit MQM-P leadership and coalition partners, along with Federal Planning Minsiter Asad Umar and PTI leader Ali Zaidi.

The PTI delegation was welcomed by MQM-P Rabta Committee upon his arrival at the party’s headquarters in Bahaduarabad area of Karachi.

Read more: Opposition has put national interests at stake in lust of power: Usman Buzdar

The premier will also meet the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s provincial and divisional leadership and parliamentarians from Sindh to activate the party workers in the province, amid the rising political heat and the no-confidence move by opposition.

Notably, the opposition on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence against the prime minister in the National Assembly Secretariate.

More than 100 members of the opposition parties have signed the motion, Bol News report quoted sources within the opposition as saying.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Ayaz Sadiq, and Central Information Secretary of PPP Shazia Atta Marri have submitted a requisition to convene a session of the lower house at the National Assembly Secretariat.

