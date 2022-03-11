OIC Council of FMs session holds special significance: foreign secretary

He said the people of Pakistan were looking forward to welcoming the honoured guests on this auspicious occasion. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday apprised heads of the resident Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Missions of the ongoing preparations for the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, to be held in Islamabad on March 22 and 23.

At a meeting in Islamabad, the foreign secretary underscored that the 48th Session held special significance as it coincided with the 75th anniversary of Pakistan Resolution Day.

He said the people of Pakistan were looking forward to welcoming the honoured guests on this auspicious occasion.

Foreign Secretary Mahmood highlighted that the theme of the Session ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice, and Development’ represents Pakistan’s commitment to promote unity within the Ummah, advance the cause of justice for all Islamic peoples, and promote inclusive and sustainable development for the OIC Member States.

Guided by this vision, he said Pakistan would seek to build bridges of cooperation and partnerships amongst the OIC Member States and beyond.

“All the Heads of Delegation will be invited to witness the traditional ‘Pakistan Day’ Parade on March 23, 2022 as guests of honour,” he said.