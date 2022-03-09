Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 01:09 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Opposition has put national interests at stake in lust of power: Usman Buzdar

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 01:09 pm
Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would defeat the no-confidence motion against him as the opposition did not have the required number, said Radio Pakistan.

Read more: Aleem Khan not acceptable under any condition for Punjab CM, Buzdar tells PTI

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the opposition could not unite against PM Imran as their politics revolved around their personal interests only.

“The opposition has put national interests at stake in the lust of power,” claimed Buzdar.

In a bid to gather more support against Prime Minister Imran Khan and in favour of a no-confidence motion against him, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq earlier today.

However, after consultation with the party, Haq said he would present his position on the no-confidence motion.

A day earlier, Buzdar had informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership that he would not accept Aleem Khan as his replacement for Punjab chief ministership under any condition, sources had told Bol News.

Read more: Shahbaz meets Sirajul Haq, urges JI to support no-confidence motion against PM

Punjab’s chief minister had also recommended Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as his replacement if the party wanted to replace him amid pressure from the opposition.

Buzdar had maintained that a group of parliamentarians in the Punjab Assembly held reservations against Khan.

Read More

2 hours ago
Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital Karachi to open end of 2023: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital...
3 hours ago
If we fail to remove 'selected' PM, future generations will not forgive us: Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari has said that if...
3 hours ago
PIA repatriated 230 stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Wednesday repatriated as many as 230...
13 hours ago
Shah Mahmood, Wang Yi discuss bilateral ties, regional and global situation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on telephone with State Councilor...
14 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto vows to oust PTI govt at every cost

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to oust the PTI government...
14 hours ago
Mustafa Kamal says mere change of faces will bring no change in lives of masses

As the political atmosphere across the country has started rising amid the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

south korea
8 mins ago
South Korea reports record high of 342,446 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported a record daily high of 342,446 new...
13 mins ago
Fake propaganda?

A fake propaganda piece against Russia is being made. Here's a clip...
pakistan
17 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 758 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan confirmed 758 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths...
imam-ul-haq
23 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: ‘I want to make my own name’, says Imam-ul-Haq

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has shed some of the burden of being...
Adsence Ad 300X600