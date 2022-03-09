Opposition has put national interests at stake in lust of power: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would defeat the no-confidence motion against him as the opposition did not have the required number, said Radio Pakistan.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the opposition could not unite against PM Imran as their politics revolved around their personal interests only.

“The opposition has put national interests at stake in the lust of power,” claimed Buzdar.

In a bid to gather more support against Prime Minister Imran Khan and in favour of a no-confidence motion against him, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq earlier today.

However, after consultation with the party, Haq said he would present his position on the no-confidence motion.

A day earlier, Buzdar had informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership that he would not accept Aleem Khan as his replacement for Punjab chief ministership under any condition, sources had told Bol News.

Punjab’s chief minister had also recommended Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as his replacement if the party wanted to replace him amid pressure from the opposition.

Buzdar had maintained that a group of parliamentarians in the Punjab Assembly held reservations against Khan.