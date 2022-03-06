Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 04:56 pm
Opposition will return home with failed movement to dislodge govt: Fawad Ch

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 04:56 pm

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the opposition would return to their homes along with their failed movement to dislodge the government and balloon of its hallow claims would become punctured.

In a tweet, he said empty claims of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proved wooden-horse and of no worth.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan would undertake important visits after the conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Islamabad in March 2022.

Meanwhile, talking to media, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed on Sunday said PM Imran Khan had defeated negative politics of the opposition on every front.

Read more: Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP, says joining PTI was a mistake

He said Imran Khan’s government sailed through all tests in the parliament, including legislation pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the parliament.

Murad Saeed said Imran Khan was pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying ‘absolutely not’ to joining any war of others.

In the meantime, prominent politician Nadeem Afzal Chan on Sunday announced to rejoin the Pakistan Peoples Party and admitted that joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a mistake.

Chan paid his gratitude to Bilawal for giving him respect at the party. “Joining PTI was a mistake that I have admitted before,” he said. “I have returned home.”

In a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that he remained a Bhuttoist even during his time as a government official under the PTI government.

