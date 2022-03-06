Opposition will return home with failed movement to dislodge govt: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the opposition would return to their homes along with their failed movement to dislodge the government and balloon of its hallow claims would become punctured.

In a tweet, he said empty claims of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proved wooden-horse and of no worth.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan would undertake important visits after the conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Islamabad in March 2022.

فضل الرحمنٰ کے 48 گھنٹے اور بلاول کے پانچ دن تو کاٹھ کا گھوڑا نکلے لیکن میں بتا رہا ہوں آئندہ ہفتے میں اپوزیشن اپنی تحریک سمیت گھروں میں واپس چلی جائیگی اور ان کے تمام دعووں سے مکمل ہوا نکل جائیگی، وزیر اعظم پاکستان اسلامی وزرائے خارجہ کی کانفرنس کے بعد اہم دورے کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, talking to media, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed on Sunday said PM Imran Khan had defeated negative politics of the opposition on every front.

He said Imran Khan’s government sailed through all tests in the parliament, including legislation pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the parliament.

Murad Saeed said Imran Khan was pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying ‘absolutely not’ to joining any war of others.

In the meantime, prominent politician Nadeem Afzal Chan on Sunday announced to rejoin the Pakistan Peoples Party and admitted that joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a mistake.

Chan paid his gratitude to Bilawal for giving him respect at the party. “Joining PTI was a mistake that I have admitted before,” he said. “I have returned home.”

In a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that he remained a Bhuttoist even during his time as a government official under the PTI government.