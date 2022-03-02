Over 1,000 Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine: Ambassador

Pakistani ambassador said that 1,227 Pakistani nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine while 21 are near different border areas. Image: Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar on Wednesday stated that 1,227 Pakistanis have been successfully evacuated from the war-hit country.

In an audio message, the Pakistani ambassador said that 1,227 Pakistani nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine while 21 are near different border areas.

He shared that around 50 nationals are headed towards Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine; adding that the stranded citizens would be evacuated when they reach the city.

On Sunday, the Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine said the embassy in the war-hit country was taking steps to evacuate Pakistanis as early as possible.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he had expressed the hope that the evacuation process would be completed within a couple of days.

