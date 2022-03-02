Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 01:35 pm
Over 1,000 Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine: Ambassador

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:35 pm
Pakistanis Ukraine

Pakistani ambassador said that 1,227 Pakistani nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine while 21 are near different border areas. Image: Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar on Wednesday stated that 1,227 Pakistanis have been successfully evacuated from the war-hit country.

In an audio message, the Pakistani ambassador said that 1,227 Pakistani nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine while 21 are near different border areas.

He shared that around 50 nationals are headed towards Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine; adding that the stranded citizens would be evacuated when they reach the city.

Read more: Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

On Sunday, the Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine said the embassy in the war-hit country was taking steps to evacuate Pakistanis as early as possible.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he had expressed the hope that the evacuation process would be completed within a couple of days.

Read more: Pakistan rules out joining camp politics amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The ambassador said curfew in the country was causing difficulties and several people had gathered at border areas.

