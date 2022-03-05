PAF-USAF bilateral air exercise Falcon Talon culminates

The exercise was aimed at interoperability in complex air operations in realistic contemporary scenarios. Image: PAF

The bilateral air exercise Falcon Talon of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and United States Air Force (USAF) has culminated at an operational air base in Pakistan, read a PAF press release on Saturday.

The PAF spokesperson said Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Pakistan Air Force along with the United States Chargé d’affaires in Pakistan, Angela Aggeler witnessed the culmination phase of the bilateral exercise, which started on February 26, 2022 with the deployment of USAF fighter jets at the operational base.

“The exercise was aimed at interoperability in complex air operations in realistic contemporary scenarios,” he said.

Meanwhile, interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, Air Marshal Zahid congratulated the participants on successful completion of the exercise. He also appreciated the air and ground crew for smooth and professional conduct of the significant exercise.

He said that both the air forces had a long history of enviable cordial relations and hoped that the exercise would certainly enable both the air forces to learn from mutual experiences in addition to promoting inter-operability.

On March 4, the media wing of military forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), had said the joint exercise Al Samsaam-8 of Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces concluded at the National Counter Terrorism Center, Pabbi, in Nowshera.

Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood, Commander Mangla Corps and Major General Abdullah Eid Al Otaibi of Royal Saudi Land Forces had attended the ceremony.

Two-weeks-long joint exercise was part of a series of bilateral military exercises between Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army. The joint exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrolling and counter improvised explosive device drills, the ISPR had said.