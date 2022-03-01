Pakistan Customs seizes ice drug valuing Rs257mn

An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway. Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar has seized 8.5 KGs methamphetamine drug valuing Rs.257 million at Uthal in Gwadar.

In continuation with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s policy of crackdown against the menace of narcotics/drugs, Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar again in yet another intelligence-based successful operation on February 27 seized 8.5 kg of high quality methamphetamine/ice after chasing the smugglers in the mountainous area of Uthal. The value of seizure is around Rs257 million.

An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway. Furthermore, it is worth sharing that Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar had seized 7.5 kg of high quality ice about 10 days ago, valuing Rs 222 million.

Thus, in the month of February 2022, the Customs Collectorate Gwadar has seized narcotics/drugs worth over Rs500 million which is a laudable performance. It is pertinent to mention that the FBR is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended the FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan. Likewise, Chairman FBR and Secretary Revenue Division Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Chief Collector Quetta Muhammad Sadiq and Collector Customs Gwadar Muhammad Javed Chaudhary and their team in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance.