Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

APP News Agency

11th Mar, 2022. 09:43 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over unprovoked violation of its airspace

APP News Agency

11th Mar, 2022. 09:43 am
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over unprovoked violation of its airspace

Building of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. Image: File Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) of  India to Foreign Office to convey Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin ‘super-sonic flying object’.

The projectile entered Pakistan from ‘Suratgarh’ India at 1843 hrs. (PST) on 9 March 2022 and crashed near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan at around 1850 hrs. causing damage to civilian property, a statement from the office of the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

“The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on the ground.”

Read more: Air space of Pakistan violated by India on March 9: DG ISPR

The flight path of the flying object endangered several domestic and international flights within Pakistani airspace and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident as well as civilian casualties, the spokesperson said.

The Indian Cd’A was told to convey to the Government of India Pakistan’s “strong condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistani airspace in contravention of the established international norms and Aviation safety protocols.”

“Such irresponsible incidents were also reflective of India’s disregard for Air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability.”

Read more: Pakistan Navy detected another Indian submarine

Pakistan called for a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident, the outcome of which must be shared with Pakistan.

Pakistan cautioned the Government of India to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence of such violations in future, the statement said.

Read More

14 hours ago
Air space of Pakistan violated by India on March 9: DG ISPR

Director General  Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said...
14 hours ago
Parliament becomes battlefield as police arrest JUI-F MNAs, workers of Ansarul Islam

Islamabad police arrested JUI-F MNAs Maulana Salauddin Ayubi, Maulana Jamal-ud-Din and workers...
15 hours ago
Livestock and Fisheries Secretary calls for ban on cow markets across Sindh to contain LSDV

Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Secretary Tanzeemuddin Khero on Thursday urged Sindh Local...
16 hours ago
PM Imran being misguided, claims Jahangir Tareen group

Jahangir Tareen group leader MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani has said that...
16 hours ago
FIA's plea of daily hearing against Shehbaz in money laundering case dismissed

LAHORE: A special court on Thursday dismissed an application of the Federal...
17 hours ago
PTI announces to initiate disqualification process against its 4 MPAs of Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) announced to initiate disqualification process against four MPAs...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sana Javed takes legal action against individuals who tired to defame her
16 mins ago
Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers

Actress Sana Javed, who has been receiving hate from fellow celebrities and...
17 mins ago
Imran inflicting irreparable damage upon Pakistan’s interests everywhere: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National...
1 hour ago
Army chief hails performance of Punjab Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Punjab Regimental...
SAR TO PKR
4 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 11th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.100...
Adsence Ad 300X600