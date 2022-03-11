Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

11th Mar, 2022. 10:44 am
Pakistan reports 723 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

The number of active cases has dropped -Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 723 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC said the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,517,512, including 1,469,405 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 17,809, including 677 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, seven more people died from COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 30,298.

Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 571,268 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 503,426 cases so far.

