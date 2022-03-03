Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:04 pm
Pakistan reports 768 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

908 patients in critical condition across the country—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported 768 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The NCOC, the country’s department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the total tally has increased to 1,511,754 cases, including 1,449,060 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 32,457 in the country, including 908 patients in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan records a sudden spike in covid-19 death toll, reveals data shared by NCOC

According to the NCOC data, 19 more people died on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 30,237.

Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 568,928 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 502,012 cases so far.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that over 65% of the eligible Pakistani population has been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

SAPM took to his Twitter to share the latest statistics about the Covid-19 vaccination ratio in Pakistan.

He also said that nearly 70% of the students of age over 12 years have been fully immunised so far.

Read more: Pakistan confirms 765 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

The data shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) revealed that the fully vaccinated toll reached 99,292,129 with 242,151 fully vaccinated cases in the last 24 hours.

The booster dose tally stands at 4,512,786 with 24,490 immunizations in the last 24 hours.

NCOC also shared that the total number of doses administered so far has reached 215,539,999.

