Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:40 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Parliament house, MNA lodges to be handed over to rangers, FC: Sheikh Rashid

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:40 am

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said in a meeting they decided to hand over the parliament house, MNA lodges and old MNA house to rangers and Frontier Corps for security on the day of no-confidence motion to avoid any untoward incident which could become a reason for bad image of the country.

“If any MNA wants security then the government is ready to provide security,” Sheikh Rashid said talking to media in Islamabad.

He said the government had suspended six police officials under whose watch Ansarul Islam workers entered the Parliament Lodges in the federal capital.

Last night, Islamabad police had arrested Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) MNAs Maulana Salauddin Ayubi, Maulana Jamal-ud-Din and workers of Ansarul Islam force from Parliament Lodges in an operation.

Read more: Imran inflicting irreparable damage upon Pakistan’s interests everywhere: Shehbaz Sharif

The police had launched an action against the workers of Islam-ul-Ansar force as they had entered the lodges without permission of the authority concerned.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus had taken notice of the group’s presence inside the lodges. According to a tweet posted from the capital police’s official account, he had suspended the officials in charge at D-Chowk under whose watch the Ansarul Islam workers had entered the lodges. Subsequently, he had personally led the operation.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the JUI-F’s bringing militia force to protect MNAs. He said 362 families lived there, including 53 senators and 278 MNAs.

“I do not want to spread terror but there are intelligence reports according to which two people — one Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and the other I, Sheikh Rashid — are at risk and both of us have already been attacked thrice,” he said.

He said the AUI workers tortured police, resultantly five police officials were injured. The government had appointed a deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report into the incident, he said adding that they had not filed terrorism case against anybody.

On the no-trust motion, the interior minister said he could say this with full confidence that the opposition did not have 172 members. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Imran Khan were using Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

Read more: Parliament becomes battlefield as police arrest JUI-F MNAs, workers of Ansarul Islam

“They want to create anarchy before the no-confidence motion. They want to sabotage the motion,” he claimed. He also condemned “the filthiest language” used by JUI-F leader Kamran Murtaza in Islamabad.

Read More

3 hours ago
Chechen leader says ready to support Imran Khan for religion

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting...
3 hours ago
Imran inflicting irreparable damage upon Pakistan’s interests everywhere: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National...
3 hours ago
Pakistan reports 723 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 723 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths over...
4 hours ago
Army chief hails performance of Punjab Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Punjab Regimental...
4 hours ago
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over unprovoked violation of its airspace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) of  India to...
11 hours ago
Monster father murders his seven-day-old girl because he wants his first child to be a boy.'

A MONSTER father is accused of murdering his seven-day-old daughter because he...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

FM Qureshi urges int'l community to take notice of recent airspace violation by India
21 mins ago
FM Qureshi urges int’l community to take notice of recent airspace violation by India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the world to take...
Sonya Hussyn Faryal Mehmood dispute
22 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn details what caused dispute between her and Faryal Mehmood

Actress Sonya Hussyn, who rose to the pinnacle of fame with her...
33 mins ago
OIC Council of FMs session holds special significance: foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday apprised heads of the resident...
SBP
47 mins ago
Forex reserves slip to $22.669 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country slipped $206 million...
Adsence Ad 300X600