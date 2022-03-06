Peculiar appointment proposal

Teachers representing several public universities in the province have expressed serious concerns over the selection process for the post of ED SHEC. photos: Bol News

KARACHI: The appointment proposal of Dr Asim Hussain’s wife as executive director (ED) in Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) has raised questions about the meritocracy of the education commission.

Frequent questions on the process and eligibility of Dr Samreen’s appointment are making the issue more controversial; and as a wife, there is serious concern about the approval of her selection on the recommendation of Dr Hussain himself.

Teachers representing several public universities in the province have expressed serious concerns over the selection process for the post of ED SHEC. They have demanded the chief minister to intervene in the matter and annul the selection process.

“She was appointed as an associate professor and within no time … she was made a dean of [Dr Asim Hussain’s] varsity,” argued Sindh University Jamshoro syndicate member Dr Arfana Mallah. She also asserted that in 2019, Riazuddin was sent out of the commission after a heated exchange with the SHEC chairperson, Dr Hussain over the appointment of Dr Samreen as ED SHEC.

She also claimed, “The CM, on the recommendation of Dr Hussain, appointed Professor Dr Samreen Hussain as acting vice chancellor of the Begum Nusrat Bhutto University for Women, Sukkur. At that time Dr Parveen Munshi was the VC of the university. The charge was allegedly taken from her just to accommodate Dr Samreen as an acting VC because she then as well didn’t meet the eligibility.”

Mallah was of view that Dr Samreen is being given acting charges because she doesn’t qualify for the regular post [of vice chancellor]. In such a case, how she can get the top position at SHEC when she is ineligible for the [regular] post of vice chancellor. “Dr Samreen does not meet the eligibility criteria for the post of ED SHEC. She has neither 10 years of administrative experience nor 15 years of service. Nor does [she] have an exposure to international research nor produced any related research. The entire selection process was manipulated to benefit one candidate,” she claimed.

According to Mallah, a candidate with an experience as director of Planning and Development in Sindh government, holds a PhD in Economic Development from the UK, and who has been a director in SZABIST, was also rejected.

Another candidate, who has received a postdoctoral fellowship from the University of California, and has also been awarded by Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the services in the field of sciences; she too was rejected. Many other capable and qualified candidates were rejected. Not only is the teacher fraternity raising questions on the appointment of Dr Samreen but a representative of civil society moved court to challenge her appointment. Sindh High Court (SHC) also sought comments on a plea against posting of Dr Samreen Hussain as SHEC executive director.

A division bench, comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon, issued notices to the secretary of the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, the SHEC and Dr Samreen, and called their comments on March 30. The court in the meantime ordered the parties to maintain the status quo.

The same bench had earlier granted status quo during a hearing of the petition filed by Roshan Ali Buriro, who challenged the recommendation for making Dr Asim Hussain head of the commission for a third term.

A petitioner Abdul Ahad Khan told Bol News that it was a ‘surprise’ for him to know that Dr Samreen was the wife of Dr Hussain; and that despite the fact that she did not fall into the eligibility criteria, she was selected for ED post. He also said that the records show that she was appointed a professor in March 2015 for the first time and she did not possess the prescribed experience of 20 years as senior academic in terms of the requirements mentioned in the advertisement for the position of executive director.

He further said that despite the inadequate experience the selection board in gross violation of rules and regulations, including Section 12 of the SHEC act, unlawfully selected her for the post.

Abdul Ahad was of the view that it was also a matter of concern that she was refused by the technical committee of the HEC for the post of executive director on the basis of her inadequate experience. He stated,

Mallah has also raised serious concerns and doubts about the credibility of the search and selection committee. “Merit, criteria and eligibility is only for those who are non-political; and those who have a political background enjoy perks and can enter any arena without merit. My complaint to the members of the search committee is that they are retired vice chancellors, having their own name in their respective fields.

“After all, what are the reasons that all these gentlemen who have had the best time of their lives, made a good name, are playing with the future of our youth by making such decisions?” asked Mallah. I think this is nepotism, and the worst example of merit violation, she remarked. “The search committee should resign ethically because they have lost their moral [legitimacy].”

A meeting of the selection board held at NED University had recommended the appointment of Dr Samreen Hussain, former acting VC of Nusrat Bhutto University Sukkur, to the post of ED in SHEC.

The selection board comprises four members including chairperson of the SHEC Dr Hussain, secretary SHEC Moeen Ali, Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee SHEC Professor Dr Tariq Rafi and VC of NED Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi.

Bol News reached out to the board members for their views on this matter and to respond to the allegations. Despite repeated attempts, neither the SHEC secretary nor Dr Rafi could be reached for comments.