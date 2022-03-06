Adsence Ads 300X250
06th Mar, 2022. 12:47 pm
PIA granted operating licences for Guangzhou, Xian stations: country manager

06th Mar, 2022. 12:47 pm

PIA is currently operating its commercial passenger flight from the Islamabad-Xi’an-Beijing-Islamabad route. Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been granted two more operating licences by the Chinese authorities for Guangzhou and Xian in addition to Beijing, as a result the national flag carrier can start scheduled passenger flights for these stations.

PIA Country Manager Qadir Bux Sangi on Sunday said the PIA had also got approval from the Chinese authorities to operate chartered cargo flights for Kunming and Shenzhen while approval for Xinjiang was under process.

He expressed the confidence that the chartered cargo flights to different Chinese cities would help further enhance trade and economic activities between Pakistan and China.

Read more: Special PIA airplane will be sent to Ukraine to evacuate stranded Pakistani students

The PIA country manager informed that as per current standard operating procedure of the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC), international carriers can operate one weekly flight for China. The PIA is operating PK854-855 (ISB-XIY-PEK-ISB) by using Xian first entry point for Beijing as per CDC approval of Xian government.

“After change in current standard operating procedure of the CAAC, we have an option to start our schedule flights for Guangzhou and Xian also,” he added.

To a query, he said, the national flag carrier had also applied for grant of operating licence for Chengdu Station which was under approval process and hopefully, we would get its approval next month.

