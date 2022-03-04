Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 04:45 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PM directs for timely enforcement of incentives for freelancers, IT companies

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 04:45 pm
Pehel helpline

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: AFP

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of the incentives and facilities announced by the government for freelancers and the IT industry within the stipulated time.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the incentives being provided to the IT sector, said the government was extending maximum facilitation to the sectors with immense potential to support the national economy.

Mentioning the historic package announced by the government for promotion of the IT sector, he said the government had introduced massive reforms to facilitate the business sector.

He viewed that the facilitation of the skilled freelancers would lead to increasing the remittances as promotion of the IT exports was among the government’s priorities.

The participants of the meeting were apprised of the implementation status of the incentives for the startups, industrial sector and IT companies.

It was told the implementation of the government’s recently announced industries and IT package was going on with fast pace and an increase in the number of freelancers had been witnessed consequent to the government’s measures.

The meeting was told that the one-step registration of freelancers through the portal of Pakistan Software Export Board had been ensured which would automatically register them with the Federal Board of Revenue.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan was also taking steps to ensure the transfer of freelancing funds from abroad through the banking channels. Besides, a mechanism to take benefit from the tax exemptions for the IT companies would also be in place very soon.

Read More

2 hours ago
‘Terrorism continues to remain our foremost national challenge’

Condemnations pour in after at least 30 people lost their lives and...
3 hours ago
President Arif Alvi warm welcomes Uzbek President at Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived at Aiwan-e-Sadr for a meeting with...
3 hours ago
‘Good luck to both teams’: PM Imran welcomes Australian cricket team to Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the Australian cricket team to Pakistan, visiting...
4 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry invites Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has invited the Indian cricket...
4 hours ago
At least 50 martyred, over 100 injured in Peshawar mosque blast

PESHAWAR: At least 50 people were martyred and over 100 injured in...
5 hours ago
Cooking oil, ghee prices jacked up by Rs20-25: Fareed Qureshi

KARACHI: Karachi Retailers Grocers Group Chairman Fareed Qureshi on Friday said the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
15 mins ago
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: This is the era of...
Iphone 14 pro max price in Pakistan
16 mins ago
Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features

There have been a number of resources confirmed about the design and...
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 04 March 2022
18 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 04 March 2022

Kerala Lottery results are provided by the Kerala Government's lottery department. Kerala...
Joy Behar
24 mins ago
Joy Behar has a dramatic fall on ‘The View,’ and she faceplants in front of the audience

Joy Behar is the latest hot topic: on Thursday's episode of "The...
Adsence Ad 300X600