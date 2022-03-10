PM Imran stresses for wider public awareness about social, economic schemes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government was fully alive to the issues being faced by the people and was ensuring all possible steps to save them from the negative impacts of the price hike triggered by high price increase at the international markets.

Because of those public-friendly measures, prices of petroleum products and electricity had been cut by Rs10 per liter and Rs5 per unit respectively, he added.

The prime minister was talking to the PTI members of the provincial assembly and leaders of PTI provincial chapter during a meeting in Karachi, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Read more: Murad says four PTI MPAs vote for Nisar Khuhro in senate election

He directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI members of Sindh Assembly and party leaders to further strengthen their liaison with the people, so that a wider public awareness about different social and economic schemes, being implemented by the incumbent government, could be created.

Imran Khan further said that the government had taken various steps for the promotion of information technology and creation of ample job opportunities for the youth.

He also reiterated that the government was providing vast employment opportunities to the youth through targeted subsidies and ensuring business-friendly environment to fully mitigate the negative effects of price hike.

“These included 100 per cent tax exemption to IT companies and freelancers and permission to keep 100 per cent foreign currency and 100 per cent exemption from the capital gain tax for the IT start-ups,” he said.

The PM said, besides these, Rs407 billion subsidy would be provided on the business loans in the next two years under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme. While under the Ehsaas programme, monthly stipend had been enhanced from Rs12,000 to Rs14,000, he maintained.

“A huge amount of Rs38 billion had been allocated for grant of 2.6 million scholarships with Rs30,000 graduate internship monthly stipend,” he said.

Read more: Marriyum urges Imran to target inflation instead of opposition leaders