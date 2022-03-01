Adsence Ads 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

01st Mar, 2022. 10:47 am
PML-N to repeal PECA ordinance after coming into power: Shehbaz Sharif

The delegation that met the NA leader of the opposition included leaders of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). Image: PR

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has assured the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of media that the PML-N would repeal the dark, authoritarian and anti-media laws that violated constitutional rights of freedom of expression and access to information.

In a meeting with the leaders of the media committee, Shehbaz assured them, “If Allah Almighty gives the opportunity, then after coming into power my party would repeal the PECA Ordinance.”

The delegation that met the NA leader of the opposition included leaders of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

The PML-N president has decided to table a resolution in the parliament seeking to repeal the PECA Amendment Ordinance under Rule 145.

Read more: BHC declares petition against PECA Ordinance admissible

According to this, a resolution would be tabled in a joint sitting of the parliament to repeal an ordinance which, after approval by the House, would repeal the relevant ordinance. Shehbaz had decided to file a petition for the joint sitting of the parliament to repeal the black law against the media and had issued instructions to the party leaders to take practical steps in this regard.

The PML-N leader said he supported the decision of the media JAC to challenge the PECA Amendment Act in court.

He termed the Amendment Ordinance as a manifestation of authoritarian, fascist and undemocratic thinking of the present government and rejected these amendments. He pledged to challenge all these black laws on every legal forum and block their way.

The PML-N president said that the media was a mirror in which the rulers must see their face so they should correct their disfigurements.

He said that the PTI rulers were under the misconception that they could jail, punish, imprison, and impose fines through the black laws and chain the voice of the people.

“This has not happened in the past and cannot happen now,” he stressed.

While paying homage to the historic struggle for freedom of expression and truth telling of the media, Shehbaz said that the media had fought an unforgettable battle for its freedom at many stages of history.

The opposition leader said that if the government had not been malicious, the draft would have come to the parliament and the back door of the ordinance would not have been used.

“The present government wants to close the eyes, tongue and ears of the media to cover up its worst and historic failures on every front,” he said adding that the PML-N would not allow it to happen.

Shehbaz paid tribute to the struggle of the media committee against attacks on media freedom and black laws and assured the full support of his party to achieve this goal.

 

