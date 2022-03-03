Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 09:33 am
PM’s aide Yar Mohammad Rind resigns over ‘constant ignorance’

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide from Balochistan Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Special Assistant to Prime Minister and the parliamentary leader of the ruling party in the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday announced his resignation, alleging that the incumbent government was constantly “ignoring” him.

While speaking to BOL News, Rind stated that he submitted his resignation to the prime minister two days ago because federal ministers had never contacted him about provincial issues.

According to the PTI leader, the PM appointed him as his special assistant three years ago, but he and the ministers involved were not consulted or invited to any meeting held in Islamabad to discuss the issues.

Read more: Ex-Balochistan minister denies involvement in murder of three PTI workers

He claimed that he took the drastic step due to the government’s and the prime minister’s “constant ignorance.”

Rind was appointed as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on March 23, 2019. He was tasked with overseeing the affairs of the Ministries of Water Resources and Petroleum in Balochistan.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that for the first time in the country’s history, the present government was taking steps for the development of Balochistan on a priority basis.

Read more: Only educated youth can play due role in development of Balochistan: Gen Sarfraz

The prime minister was talking to his special assistant Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that the talented young workforce of the province was a precious asset of the country.

During the meeting, issues related to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the province, their return to homes and the progress on the ongoing uplift projects in the province were discussed.

Download BOL News App for latest news

