Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:28 am
Police arrest two women for drug peddling in Karachi

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:28 am

They said the women used to sell narcotics in different areas of the megalopolis along with her accomplices. Image: File

KARACHI: In a raid, police have arrested two women embroiled in drug peddling within limits of Preedy police station in Karachi, Bol news reported on Tuesday.

Police have claimed to have arrested the women red-handed. Police said 600 gramme crystal and Rs0.47 million were recovered from their possession.

They said the women used to sell narcotics in different areas of the megalopolis along with her accomplices.

A case has been lodged against the arrested suspects.

Read more: Pakistan Customs seizes ice drug valuing Rs257mn

On the other hand, in continuation with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s policy of crackdown against the menace of narcotics/drugs, Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar had again in yet another intelligence-based successful operation on February 27 seized 8.5 kg of high quality methamphetamine/ice after chasing the smugglers in the mountainous area of Uthal. The value of seizure was around Rs257 million.

An FIR had been lodged and further investigation was underway. Furthermore, it was worth sharing that Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar had seized 7.5 kg of high quality ice about 10 days ago, valuing Rs 222 million.

Thus, in the month of February 2022, the Customs Collectorate Gwadar had seized drugs worth over Rs500 million which was a laudable performance. It is pertinent to mention that the FBR was following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby had increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

