Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:53 pm
Police officials involved in running gambling den detained for investigation

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police on Thursday detained a head constable and station house officer (SHO) of Memon Goth police station. Image: File

KARACHI: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police on Thursday detained a head constable and station house officer (SHO) of Memon Goth police station for their alleged involvement in running a gambling den right in front of the police station in Karachi, Bol news reported.

The additional inspector general of police took the action on a report of Bol news channel.

Police said the detained officials were being interrogated to find out more culprits from the police department, who were patronising the gambling dens to expose black sheep of the department.

Police said 105 suspects were rounded up in a raid, however owners of the gambling place, Khadim Gulsher Sajid and Babar could not be apprehended.

On February 28, police had arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggler and recovered more than four kilograms of high-quality hashish from his possession.

Police had carried out an operation in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi and arrested an inter-provincial drug supplier.

SSP West Sohai Aziz had said that 4.8 kg of high-quality hashish was recovered from the accused.

SSP Aziz had added that the accused used to smuggle drugs from Balochistan and other provinces to Karachi.

SSP West had further said that investigation has been initiated by registering case No. 109/2022 against the accused while details of drug dealers who were getting a supply of drugs from the accused are being obtained.

