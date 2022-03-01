PPP’s movement forced govt to reduce oil prices: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Referring to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s long march, Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said the people’s movement had forced the government to reduce oil prices.

“Good news have started coming out after beginning of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s march. Petrol became cheap because of power of the PPP’s long march. People forced them to sell petrol at low cost,” Murtaza Wahab said in a statement while talking about the government’s move to cut petrol and electricity prices.

He said effects of people’s power had started appearing as the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s stance had changed.

Talking about the long march, he said the protest march would leave Moro via Khairpur to reach Sukkur today and Bilawal Zardari would address the masses in Sukkur.

On February 28, in his address to the nation, PM Imran Khan had announced a surprising relief of slashing the petrol price by Rs10 per litre and electricity price by Rs5 per unit.

In response to the government’s slashing petrol and electricity prices, veteran Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail lashed out at the government for toying with the nation’s emotions by first sharply raising the prices and then cutting down some of them.

In a tweet, Miftah Ismail said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) never had money to give relief to the people. However, he said the party found a way to save Prime Minister Imran Khan’s job.

“Days ago the government raised petrol prices by Rs12 and electricity prices by Rs6. Today, the government decreased their prices by Rs10 and Rs5. Did economics change in the last few days or has the politics?” he wondered.