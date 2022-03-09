Khuhro (right) got 99 votes while two votes got rejected in the 168-member provincial assembly. Image: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has been elected as the Senator from Sindh on the seat that fell vacant after disqualification of PTI’s Faisal Vawda.

Khuhro got 99 votes while two votes got rejected in the 168-member provincial assembly.

PPP has 99 members in the legislature while the opposition parties together make 69 members.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had boycotted the election.

PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi had announced via his Twitter.

The @PTIofficial led opposition will boycott tomo’s senate election in Sindh Assembly on seat vacated due to Faisal Vawda’s DQ.

Reason: Murad Ali Shah also disqualified on dual nationality & his case is still pending with Hon’ble SCP. Humbly request this case be heard ASAP!🙏🏻 — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) March 8, 2022

