Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:02 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PPP’s Nisar Khuhro elected as Senator on Vawda’s vacant seat

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:02 pm
nisar khuhro vawda senator

Khuhro (right) got 99 votes while two votes got rejected in the 168-member provincial assembly. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has been elected as the Senator from Sindh on the seat that fell vacant after disqualification of PTI’s Faisal Vawda.

Khuhro got 99 votes while two votes got rejected in the 168-member provincial assembly.

PPP has 99 members in the legislature while the opposition parties together make 69 members.

Read more: Faisal Vawda challenges disqualification in SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had boycotted the election.

PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi had announced via his Twitter.

Read more: ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda over concealment of dual nationality

The Senate seat fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) nullified the notification for PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s election as a Senator after declaring him ineligible as a lawmaker for life.

Read More

47 mins ago
Women's Day Tribute: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy: A women that shook the Nation’s patriarchy

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy best known for winning Oscars for Pakistan has made over...
1 hour ago
Shahbaz Gill calls no-confidence motion ‘international conspiracy’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on...
2 hours ago
MQM-P stood in support of PM Imran Khan: Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool in a press conference...
2 hours ago
MQM-P demands de-sealing of party offices in meeting with PM

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded to reopen the sealed party offices and...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi to meet MQM-P leadership

Amid the rising political heat and the no-trust move by the opposition...
4 hours ago
Opposition has put national interests at stake in lust of power: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

economic war
7 mins ago
Russia issues a list of ‘unfriendly countries’

Canada is one of several nations and territories on Russia's list of...
Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Govt over petrol prices, spike in dengue cases
11 mins ago
Have some patience, brother. No-confidence has some time, Maryam tells PM

A visibly confident Prime Minister Imran Khan thrashed the opposition on Wednesday,...
14 mins ago
Florence Pugh is in talks for the cast of Dune: Part Two

The new MCU star Florence Pugh is in talks to join the...
Srivalli
27 mins ago
Viral video: Jwala Gutta’s Mom dances to Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’

Jwala Gutta, the wife of badminton player and actor Vishnu Vishal, shared...
Adsence Ad 300X600