President asks Swat youth to invest in tourism, hospitality sectors

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday while citing the immense potential of tourism in Swat, urged the youths of the area to invest in tourism as well as the hospitality sectors.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation of Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Adnan Ali, said that jobs could be created by exploiting the opportunities in the tourism sector.

He also emphasised the need for training the youths in hospitality, hoteling and restaurant management.

The president told the delegation that besides imparting them skill training, the government was also providing loans to the youth for establishing their own businesses.

Moreover, the roads and basic infrastructure was also being improved to promote tourism in the area.

The delegation members apprised the president of the issues being faced by business community, who assured them of his support for their resolution.

On March 10, Dr Arif Alvi had said that it was inevitable for the country to jump the bandwagon of information technology to achieve fast economic development.

He had said this while addressing the 2nd LCCI IT Awards 2022.

The president had maintained that the progress in the field of information technology would also fulfill the market needs for human capital.

“The incumbent government had announced record incentives for the IT sector & also ensured the immediate resolution of the issues faced by the IT industry”, he had added.