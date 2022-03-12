Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 10:20 am
President emphasises to facilitate foreigners to invest in Pakistan’s IT, communication sector

President Dr Arif Alvi. Image: Screengrab from Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need of facilitating foreign investors to invest in the country’s Information and Communications Technology sector.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on engaging Pakistani American Diaspora in the ICT sector, he said in view of the incentives being provided by the government, the sector had a huge potential to grow in Pakistan.

The president said Pakistan needed to focus on training and skill development of its human resources in the ICT sector to meet the requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Read more: President asks Swat youth to invest in tourism, hospitality sectors

He also underlined the need to take measures for attracting venture capital and private equity funds that would help accelerate economic development of the country.

On March 11, Arif Alvi, while citing the immense potential of tourism in Swat, had urged the youths of the area to invest in tourism as well as the hospitality sectors.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation of Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Adnan Ali, had said that jobs could be created by exploiting the opportunities in the tourism sector.

He had also emphasised the need for training the youths in hospitality, hoteling and restaurant management.

