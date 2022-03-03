President promulgates Income Tax Ordinance for industrial development

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 for industrial development in the country.

According to press release issued by the president’s media wing, the law aims at attracting investment, promoting industrial sector and reviving the country’s sick industrial units.

It also offers an incentive package for the revival of sick industries.

On March 1, President Alvi had signed into acts the bills related to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Council Of Allied Health Sciences Pakistan.

Read more: President signs OGRA, allied health professionals bills into acts

The bills included OGRA (Amendment) Act 2022, OGRA (Second Amendment) Act 2022, and Allied Health Professionals Council Act 2022.

According to the president’s media office, Dr Arif Alvi had given approval to three bills in line with Article 75 of the Constitution making them acts.

On December 2, 2021, President Alvi had signed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill into an act, calling it historic legislation for the country.

The president had signed the legislation during a ceremony in Islamabad which was attended by cabinet ministers, journalists, and other media professionals.

The bill focused on protecting the lives of journalists, saving them from harassment and torture and ensuring their welfare by giving facilities of life and health insurance.