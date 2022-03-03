Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 10:04 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

President promulgates Income Tax Ordinance for industrial development

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 10:04 am
Counseling on

President Dr Arif Alvi. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 for industrial development in the country.

According to press release issued by the president’s media wing, the law aims at attracting investment, promoting industrial sector and reviving the country’s sick industrial units.

It also offers an incentive package for the revival of sick industries.

On March 1, President Alvi had signed into acts the bills related to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Council Of Allied Health Sciences Pakistan.

Read more: President signs OGRA, allied health professionals bills into acts

The bills included OGRA (Amendment) Act 2022, OGRA (Second Amendment) Act 2022, and Allied Health Professionals Council Act 2022.

According to the president’s media office, Dr Arif Alvi had given approval to three bills in line with Article 75 of the Constitution making them acts.

On December 2, 2021, President Alvi had signed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill into an act, calling it historic legislation for the country.

The president had signed the legislation during a ceremony in Islamabad which was attended by cabinet ministers, journalists, and other media professionals.

The bill focused on protecting the lives of journalists, saving them from harassment and torture and ensuring their welfare by giving facilities of life and health insurance.

Read More

10 hours ago
Karachi cannot be run by artificial party or system: Khalid Maqbool

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool...
10 hours ago
DSP, constable among three killed, 25 injured in Quetta bomb blast

At least three people including two police officials were killed and 25...
12 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claims it is time for Dama Dam Mast Qalandar in Punjab

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the history...
12 hours ago
NAB submits comprehensive report of Nawaz’s assets to Court

National Accountability Bureau has submitted a comprehensive report about Nawaz Sharif’s assets...
13 hours ago
Fazl claims no-confidence motion will be brought against govt in next 48 hour

President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the...
15 hours ago
PEHEL-911 to be one-stop emergency relief point for people: PM Imran

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday said the launch of a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Uzbekistan President arrives in Islamabad at invitation of PM Imran Khan

At the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat...
Punjab governor assures Archbishop of Canterbury of ‘religious harmony’
11 mins ago
Punjab governor assures Archbishop of Canterbury of ‘religious harmony’

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Most Revd. and Rt....
27 mins ago
Weather to remain cold & dry in most parts of country today

As per Meteorological Department, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in...
PM's aide Yar Mohammad Rind resigns over ‘constant ignorance’
33 mins ago
PM’s aide Yar Mohammad Rind resigns over ‘constant ignorance’

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Special Assistant to Prime Minister and the...
Adsence Ad 300X600